Deepika says 'no' to Karan’s koffee
Deepika Padukone has refused to be a guest on Karan Johar’s talks show. The refusal has left Karan shell-shocked.
Says a source close to Karan, “He thinks of Deepika and Ranveer as very close friends. And he wanted to bring them on the show as a couple. In fact the original plan was to bring Ranbir Kapoor with his bride Alia Bhatt and Ranveer with Deepika. But then Ranbir refused, arguing that every time he appears on Koffee With Karan he gets into trouble.”
Apparently Deepika also stayed away this season for the same reason. “Karan makes her say things that she regrets later,” a close friend of Karan reveals.
Better luck next time, Karan.
