Deepika says 'no' to Karan’s koffee

Says a source close to Karan, “He thinks of Deepika and Ranveer as very close friends. And he wanted to bring them on the show as a couple. In fact the original plan was to bring Ranbir Kapoor with his bride Alia Bhatt and Ranveer with Deepika. But then Ranbir refused, arguing that every time he appears on Koffee With Karan he gets into trouble.”