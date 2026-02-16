Delhi HC grants interim relief to Rajpal Yadav, suspends sentence in cheque bounce cases

The Delhi High Court on Monday suspended actor Rajpal Yadav’s sentence in multiple cheque bounce cases till 18 March and allowed his temporary release from jail after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the account of the complainant company.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order while hearing revision petitions filed by Yadav and his wife challenging a 2019 sessions court decision that upheld their conviction by a magisterial court in April 2018. The actor had been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

“We are granting you an interim suspension of sentence… It is till the next date of hearing,” the court said, noting the deposit made in favour of M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

Yadav sought relief citing a family wedding scheduled for 19 February. The court directed him to surrender his passport and restrained him from leaving the country without prior permission. It also ordered him to remain present, physically or virtually, on the next date of hearing.