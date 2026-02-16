Delhi HC grants interim relief to Rajpal Yadav, suspends sentence in cheque bounce cases
Actor released after depositing Rs 1.5 crore; court directs surrender of passport and appearance at next hearing
The Delhi High Court on Monday suspended actor Rajpal Yadav’s sentence in multiple cheque bounce cases till 18 March and allowed his temporary release from jail after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the account of the complainant company.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order while hearing revision petitions filed by Yadav and his wife challenging a 2019 sessions court decision that upheld their conviction by a magisterial court in April 2018. The actor had been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.
“We are granting you an interim suspension of sentence… It is till the next date of hearing,” the court said, noting the deposit made in favour of M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.
Yadav sought relief citing a family wedding scheduled for 19 February. The court directed him to surrender his passport and restrained him from leaving the country without prior permission. It also ordered him to remain present, physically or virtually, on the next date of hearing.
Earlier, in June 2024, the High Court had temporarily suspended Yadav’s conviction subject to his taking “sincere and genuine measures” to explore an amicable settlement with the complainant.
His counsel had argued that the dispute arose from a financial transaction related to funding a film project that failed commercially.
However, in an order dated 2 February, the court had criticised the actor’s conduct, observing that he repeatedly breached undertakings to repay the dues. He was directed to surrender before jail authorities by 4 February after the court refused to extend the deadline.
According to court records, Yadav was required to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of seven cases. The court had also ordered the release of money already deposited with the registrar general in favour of the complainant.
Two demand drafts of Rs 75 lakh were deposited in October 2025, but around Rs 9 crore remained outstanding at the time, the court noted.
The matter will now be taken up again on 18 March for further hearing.