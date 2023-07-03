Delhi HC posts for July 27 PIL by the right-wing body against 'Adipurush'

The Delhi High Court on Monday posted for July 27 a plea by a right-wing group challenging the certification granted to the film 'Adipurush' under the Cinematograph Act of 1952.

The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on June 16 and the plea filed as a PIL claims that the characters in the film deviate from the portrayal of these religious figures in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

A division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula adjourned the matter.

On June 21, the vacation bench of Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju and Justice Amit Mahajan had refused urgent hearing of the plea.

During the hearing, petitioner, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta's counsel had sought for urgent listing.

"I am seeking the listing of the plea today or on Friday, because there are many controversial scenes in the movie," the counsel had said.