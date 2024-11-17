Diljit Dosanjh tweaks song lyrics at Hyd show, hints at double standards

Diljit's point about international artistes not facing similar restrictions is an important one. It suggests that local performers, especially those from regional or cultural backgrounds, might be held to a higher standard compared to their international counterparts. This could be seen as a form of censorship that limits the creative freedom of artistes, especially in a multicultural space like Hyderabad, where a variety of global artistes perform without facing similar limitations.

"If an artiste comes from outside the country, they can sing or do whatever they want, there's no tension. But when your artiste is coming home to perform, you have a problem, you create trouble. But I'll tell you something. God is with me, I won't let this go," he said.

The 40-year-old called out naysayers questioning how his concerts were going 'house-full'. "Many people are unable to digest why such big shows are happening. How are these tickets getting sold in two minutes? Bro, I've been working for a long time now. I didn't become famous in a day," he added.

Diljit also addressed black market sales of his shows' tickets, urging victims to alert authorities in the first hour of the incident by calling 1930, the toll-free helpline number for reporting online cyber crime.

"Some people buy tickets early so that they can re-sell them. This has become a norm. This happens in big international shows even today. This will be fixed in time, the government is trying to work on this."

Diljit will perform his next show in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With PTI inputs