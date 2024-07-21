Diljit Dosanjh's manager clears the air about not paying his dancers

Allegations have surfaced that the background dancers of Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour are not being paid. Los Angeles entrepreneur Rajat Batta, who owns a few dance studios, shared social media posts about how disheartening it was to see Dosanjh's crew perform without remuneration.

In a post on Instagram, Batta wrote “deeply disappointed that Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry. All of the Desi Dancers in Diljit’s Diluminati Tour were not paid, and just expected to perform for free.” He added, “It’s really disappointing to see an artist of this caliber cut corners by stepping on throats of Desi Dancer industry and continue to attribute to that culture. Diljit, we are very happy for your success, but your dancers should have been paid and been a part of the production budget.”

Manpreet Toor, a Bhangra dancer also posted on this matter.