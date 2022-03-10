Disney censors same-sex affection in Pixar films

He announced that the company would pledge $5 million to the Human Rights Campaign and other LGBTQ rights organisations, and said he will meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss Disney's "concerns" about the legislation, after first connecting earlier on the phone.



"Gov. DeSantis committed to me that he wanted to make sure that this law could not be weaponised in any way by individuals in the state or groups in the state to unduly harm or target gay, lesbian, nonbinary or transgender kids and families," Chapek said.



Following Chapek's pledge, the Human Rights Campaign announced that they'd refuse the donation until "meaningful action is taken to combat" the legislation.



In a statement, the HRC's interim president Joni Madison, explained: "Businesses have had and continue to have a major impact in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, from marriage equality to the defeat of House Bill 2 in North Carolina and beyond."



While Disney took a regrettable stance by choosing to stay silent amid political attacks against LGBTQ+ families in Florida -- including hardworking families employed by Disney -- today they took a step in the right direction. But it was merely the first step."



"HRC encourages Disney, and all employers, to continue to fight for their employees - many of whom bravely spoke out to say their CEO's silence was unacceptable - and the LGBTQ+ community by working with us and state and local LGBTQ+ groups to ensure these dangerous anti-equality proposals that harm LGBTQ+ families and kids have no place in Florida," Madison's statement continued.



"Every student deserves to be seen, and every student deserves an education that prepares them for health and success -- regardless of who they are. This should be the beginning of Disney's advocacy efforts rather than the end."