Disney+ Hotstar sets premiere date for 'Ghar Waapsi'
Family drama "Ghar Waapsi" will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22, the streamer announced on Monday.
"Ghar Waapsi" follows Shekhar, played by Vishal Vashishtha, who returns to his hometown Indore after he is fired from his high-paying job in Bengaluru, but keeps it a secret from his family.
Disney+ Hotstar shared the premiere date of the show and its trailer on their official Twitter page.
"Ghar wala sukoon ya joblessness wala guilt? Ek aadmi ki ekdum relatable story. #HotstarSpecials #GharWaapsi streaming from July 22," the streamer said in a tweet.
A Dice Media creation, the show also stars veteran actors Atul Shrivastava and Vibha Chibber.
