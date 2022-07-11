Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar sets premiere date for 'Ghar Waapsi'

Family drama "Ghar Waapsi" will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22, the streamer announced on Monday

Official poster
PTI

Family drama "Ghar Waapsi" will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22, the streamer announced on Monday.

"Ghar Waapsi" follows Shekhar, played by Vishal Vashishtha, who returns to his hometown Indore after he is fired from his high-paying job in Bengaluru, but keeps it a secret from his family.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the premiere date of the show and its trailer on their official Twitter page.

"Ghar wala sukoon ya joblessness wala guilt? Ek aadmi ki ekdum relatable story. #HotstarSpecials #GharWaapsi streaming from July 22," the streamer said in a tweet.


A Dice Media creation, the show also stars veteran actors Atul Shrivastava and Vibha Chibber.

