‘In most of my choices, in life, I’m inclined towards taking risks’: Ranveer Singh

Superstar Ranveer Singh is one of biggest disruptors that Indian entertainment industry has ever witnessed. Ranveer has written his name boldly in the history of Indian cinema with his powerful performances on the big screen. He has the knack to pick some of the most challenging roles ever essayed by an actor on celluloid.

So, it is not strange that his decision to do a non-fiction show, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, that dropped yesterday on a global streaming platform, has become a huge talking point and taken a flying start! The show is being hailed for its innovativeness of format and content as well as Ranveer’s dedication to endure crafty challenges designed by Bear himself!

Ranveer is thrilled with the appreciation that Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls has got in just one day! He says, “It’s the disruptive nature of the concept and the format that people have really taken to. Though my intention is never to disrupt or be disruptive, I just happen to make authentic choices and they happen to be disruptive choices; whether it’s in my choice of films, the characters I create. Sometimes when I do certain kind of ads, and now this, in a non-fiction format to do this kind of interactive thing.”

He adds, “I personally thought that was very cool and am really glad how it landed and is being received so well by the audience. Yes, it was an experiment for me and I was unsure about whether it would work on not. To be honest the good folks at Netflix and Banijay were way more confident than me. But when we went out and we shot it and I saw the results, I was like Wow, even I was thoroughly entertained by it.”