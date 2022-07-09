‘In most of my choices, in life, I’m inclined towards taking risks’: Ranveer Singh
Ranveer is thrilled with the appreciation that Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls has got in just one day
Superstar Ranveer Singh is one of biggest disruptors that Indian entertainment industry has ever witnessed. Ranveer has written his name boldly in the history of Indian cinema with his powerful performances on the big screen. He has the knack to pick some of the most challenging roles ever essayed by an actor on celluloid.
So, it is not strange that his decision to do a non-fiction show, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, that dropped yesterday on a global streaming platform, has become a huge talking point and taken a flying start! The show is being hailed for its innovativeness of format and content as well as Ranveer’s dedication to endure crafty challenges designed by Bear himself!
Ranveer is thrilled with the appreciation that Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls has got in just one day! He says, “It’s the disruptive nature of the concept and the format that people have really taken to. Though my intention is never to disrupt or be disruptive, I just happen to make authentic choices and they happen to be disruptive choices; whether it’s in my choice of films, the characters I create. Sometimes when I do certain kind of ads, and now this, in a non-fiction format to do this kind of interactive thing.”
He adds, “I personally thought that was very cool and am really glad how it landed and is being received so well by the audience. Yes, it was an experiment for me and I was unsure about whether it would work on not. To be honest the good folks at Netflix and Banijay were way more confident than me. But when we went out and we shot it and I saw the results, I was like Wow, even I was thoroughly entertained by it.”
Ranveer further says, “I remember, instinctively reacting to it in the room telling the Banijay and Netflix teams that this is there because it’s got all the Navaras. It’s got humour, emotion, thrill, suspense, romance, it’s got so many flavours and to add to that; the audience is participating in the journey. I am really happy that what was an experiment for me has worked so well.”
About collaborating with Bear Grylls, who is an icon by himself, Ranveer says, “I am an adrenaline junkie. I love when that rush of adrenaline hits me, I get sometimes when I am a doing a certain scene or when I am doing action or when I am shooting movies or am doing a stunt or stuff like that. I like fast cars, I like speed, I like motorcycles, so I am inclined to that. Adventure is a space that I hadn’t really explored, which is why when I was pitched this prospect I was very excited by it.”
He adds, “My first thought was how cool it would be to go off to a forest, something I had never done before. I am very grateful that it was with Bear Grylls who is the king of the jungle.”
Ranveer Singh has not only established himself as the best actor of the country from his generation but he has also solidified his position as a pan Indian hero, given his remarkable decade in the Indian film industry.
According to Duff & Phelps’ report, Ranveer is the biggest film celebrity in India today as his brand valuation currently stands at 158 Million USD, an impressive growth from his number of 102.93 Million USD in 2020.
Ranveer will be seen in huge big screen tentpole films like Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and maverick South director S. Shankar’s retelling of his cult classic Anniyan.