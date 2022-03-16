Disney LGBTQ employees plan walkouts

Before laying out their demands to the company, "in order to regain the trust of the LGBTQIA+ community and employees", they added: "As a community, we have been forced into an impossible and unsustainable position."



"We must now take action to convince TWDC to protect employees and their families in the face of such open and unapologetic bigotry."



The account also posted the link to a website, called whereischapek.com.



There the group further outlined details for the scheduled walkouts, starting Tuesday, March 15. The walkouts are planned during a 15-minute break period and set to take place daily from 3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (respective to the employees timezone), through Monday, March 21. On Tuesday, March 22, organisers have planned a "full-scale walkout".



'Variety' reports that it's unclear just how many Disney employees will participate in the protest, either in person or virtually, but as a note to employees who planned to participate, organisers explained that "You are protected to act while on break for the daily break walkouts, but the full scale walkout is not a legally protected action. Take your own situation into account before choosing to participate."