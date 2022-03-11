Disney 'taking steps to pause' all business in Russia

"Even as we pause these businesses, we remain committed to our dedicated colleagues in Russia, who will remain employed. And we continue to work with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other much-needed assistance to refugees," the statement continued.



Russia has faced swift economic blowback to its decision to wage war on Ukraine.



In response to the country's full-scale invasion, several entertainment companies, including Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia, have decided to pause or entirely withdrawal business in Russia, while all of the major studios have announced they will stop premiering their films in the country.