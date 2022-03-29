Disney vows to help repeal Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law, The Walt Disney Company issued a statement vowing to help repeal the controversial legislation.



The Governor signed the bill into law on Monday.



"Florida's HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," the statement reads, reports 'Variety'.



"Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organisations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."