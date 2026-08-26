Dolly Parton dies at 80: A luminous legacy of music, kindness and grace

Born in the hills of Tennessee in 1946, Parton rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most recognisable figures in global entertainment. With songs such as “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You”, she transformed personal stories of love, longing, hardship and hope into music that travelled far beyond the boundaries of country music. Her catalogue has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, while her distinctive voice and sparkling persona made her a cultural phenomenon.

Yet Dolly Parton’s legacy was never confined to a recording studio or a film set. She was an actress, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist whose generosity became as celebrated as her music. Through the Imagination Library, she helped provide hundreds of millions of books to children, turning her success into an enduring gift to future generations.

Her final chapter is marked by the same mixture of tenderness and grace that coloured so much of her life. According to reports, Parton will be laid to rest beside her husband, Carl Dean, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville. Dean died in March 2025 after nearly six decades of marriage.

In the aftermath of her death, tributes have poured in from musicians, actors, public figures and admirers around the world. Reba McEntire mourned the loss of her longtime friend, while others celebrated Parton’s extraordinary kindness, humour and ability to make people feel seen.

Parton leaves behind more than songs, awards and dazzling memories. She leaves behind a philosophy of living generously, dreaming fearlessly and remembering where one came from. Her music may have begun among the Tennessee hills, but its echo travelled across oceans and generations.

The rhinestones may have gone dark, but the light Dolly Parton carried — and shared so freely with the world — will endure.

With agency inputs