Princess Bajrakitiyabha, champion of justice reform in Thailand, dies aged 47

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and a prominent advocate for justice reform and women's rights, has died at the age of 47 after spending more than three years under intensive medical care.

The Bureau of the Royal Household announced that the princess died on Thursday evening at a Bangkok hospital where she had been receiving treatment since collapsing in December 2022.

Her death has prompted an outpouring of grief across Thailand, where she was widely admired for her legal expertise, humanitarian work and commitment to social justice.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul described the loss as a moment of profound national sorrow, saying the princess had left behind a lasting legacy through her efforts to promote fairness, equality and compassion.

Mourners gathered outside King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok following the announcement, many carrying photographs of the princess and paying tribute to a royal figure who had earned respect far beyond ceremonial duties.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha was hospitalised in December 2022 after losing consciousness while training dogs for an Army event. Palace officials later said she had suffered complications linked to a mycoplasma infection, a bacterial illness commonly associated with pneumonia. She never returned to public life.