Thai military strikes Cambodian targets, says defence ministry

The guns along the Cambodia–Thailand border have not fallen silent. As dawn broke on Tuesday, Thai military forces continued to unleash artillery fire and tank-mounted machine guns across multiple targets inside Cambodian territory, a Cambodian defence spokesperson said, underscoring the grim persistence of a conflict now stretching into its 17th day.

The human cost continues to mount. Cambodia’s civilian death toll has risen to 21, including the death of an infant, while at least 83 others have been wounded, defence ministry undersecretary of state and spokesperson Lt General Maly Socheata told a press briefing. She said Thai attacks struck areas inhabited by civilians, turning homes into frontlines and daily life into a struggle for survival.

The border confrontation, which reignited on 7 December, has seen both Phnom Penh and Bangkok trade accusations over who fired first, even as the violence spills relentlessly into civilian spaces. According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, the fighting has uprooted nearly 545,000 people, forcing them to abandon their homes and seek refuge in shelters amid fear and uncertainty.