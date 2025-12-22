Fresh clashes erupt on Thailand-Cambodia border as ASEAN seeks ceasefire revival

Fresh fighting has broken out along the Thailand-Cambodia border, raising fears that diplomatic efforts by Southeast Asian nations to revive a ceasefire could be derailed, even as foreign ministers gathered in Malaysia to seek a resolution to the escalating conflict, the Al Jazeera reported.

The clashes early on Monday came as representatives from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in Kuala Lumpur for talks aimed at restoring calm between the two neighbours. The conflict, which reignited on December 8 after a fragile lull, has so far claimed at least 40 lives and forced close to one million people to flee their homes on both sides of the border.

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence accused Thailand of deploying F-16 fighter jets to carry out air strikes in Banteay Meanchay province, alleging that four bombs were dropped and that “toxic gas” was used near Prey Chan village. The claims were reported by the state-run Agence Kampuchea Press. The ministry said Cambodian forces were closely monitoring the situation and remained alert in defending the country’s territorial integrity.

Video footage circulating online showed civilians, including young children, huddled together for shelter as bombardments continued. Cambodian media, citing the army, also reported artillery shelling in parts of Battambang province, leaving at least one civilian injured.

On the Thai side, Morning News TV 3 reported an exchange of fire in Sa Kaeo province, with Cambodian forces allegedly using heavy weapons that sparked fires and damaged homes in the Khok Sung district. The Thai government has not yet issued an official response to the latest fighting.

Earlier, the office of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said that about 525,000 civilians had been displaced within Cambodia as of Sunday evening. Authorities also confirmed one additional civilian death in Oddar Meanchey province. Thailand has reported that around 400,000 people have been displaced on its side of the border.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denied that Thailand was the aggressor, telling reporters that areas previously encroached upon by Cambodian forces had largely been reclaimed, the Al Jazeera reported.