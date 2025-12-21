26 South Koreans arrested in joint Cambodia raid, one victim rescued

Twenty-six South Korean nationals have been arrested in a joint police operation at a suspected scam centre in eastern Cambodia, while one Korean victim was rescued from confinement, authorities in Seoul said on Sunday.

The raid was carried out on Thursday by a combined team of South Korean and Cambodian police at a site in Mondulkiri province, close to the Cambodia–Vietnam border. According to South Korea’s National Police Agency (NPA), those detained are suspected of involvement in online scam operations.

Police also freed a man in his 20s who had been held at the compound and subjected to torture. The operation involved around 40 Cambodian police officers and four officers from South Korea, the NPA said.

The action is part of a broader effort by Seoul to tackle crimes targeting South Korean nationals in Cambodia, particularly online fraud and voice phishing. The crackdown intensified after a South Korean university student, lured to a scam centre, was tortured and died in Cambodia in August.

So far this month, a joint Seoul–Phnom Penh task force has arrested 92 suspected scammers and rescued two Korean victims. An NPA official said close cooperation between the two countries would continue, with authorities stepping up operations against organised scam networks.