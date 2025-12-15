Cambodia–Thailand border strife leaves almost 395,000 displaced

Across the frontier, Thailand accused Cambodian forces of escalating the conflict by targeting civilian areas. The Royal Thai Army said Cambodian troops fired BM-21 rockets into a civilian neighbourhood and school zone in Si Sa Ket Province on Sunday, killing one Thai civilian after shrapnel struck the victim and setting a residential house ablaze.

Condemning what it described as repeated attacks on non-military targets, the Thai army said the strikes had caused civilian casualties for a second consecutive day and amounted to a grave violation of humanitarian norms.

Any hope of an immediate ceasefire appears distant. Royal Thai Army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree said there are currently no ceasefire arrangements in place, citing what he described as Cambodia’s continued attacks on Thai military positions and civilian settlements. Thailand’s military operations, he said, would persist until all hostile actions cease.

As tensions ripple beyond the immediate battle zones, Thai authorities have tightened security measures at home. The military on Sunday imposed an overnight curfew across five districts of Trat Province — Khlong Yai, Bo Rai, Laem Ngop, Khao Saming and Mueang Trat — barring residents from leaving their homes between 7 pm and 5 am.

The curfew followed a security scare late Saturday night, when three M79 grenades were fired at the headquarters of the Marine Corps Task Force in Trat Province. The projectiles landed in an uninhabited area, sparing lives, and are believed to have been launched from within Thailand, according to local media reports.

Trat is now the second province placed under curfew since the latest flare-up of border clashes began, after similar restrictions were imposed earlier in Sa Kaeo Province.

As artillery fire echoes along the border and civilians flee in droves, the deepening crisis stands as a stark reminder of the fragile peace in the region — and of the mounting toll borne by ordinary people caught in the crossfire.

With IANS inputs