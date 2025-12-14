Thailand-Cambodia conflict escalates: Border clashes enter second week
US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on Saturday, offering hope amid the deadly fighting
Tensions flared once more along the storied border of Thailand and Cambodia, as the military of the former launched a fresh offensive, declaring its aim to “reclaim sovereign territory” in a dispute that has simmered for decades, the Al Jazeera reported.
The conflict, rooted in a long-standing disagreement over colonial-era demarcations along their 800km (500-mile) frontier, has already claimed at least 25 lives and forced over half a million residents on both sides to flee their homes, the Al Jazeera reported.
Amid the escalating violence, Cambodia moved to shut all crossings with its northern neighbour, a stark measure underscoring the gravity of the crisis. The human toll has been immense: villages emptied, families scattered, and a landscape once defined by commerce and culture now scarred by the echoes of artillery fire.
In a surprising turn, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that a ceasefire had been agreed to halt the deadly fighting, offering a glimmer of hope amid the turmoil. Yet, as the second week of clashes unfolds, the region remains on edge, with fears that further escalation could deepen the humanitarian and geopolitical crisis.
The shadow of history looms large over this conflict, as centuries-old border lines, colonial legacies, and nationalist fervour collide. The world watches as Thailand and Cambodia navigate the treacherous terrain of diplomacy, territorial pride, and the urgent need to protect their people from further suffering.
