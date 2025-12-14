Thailand-Cambodia conflict escalates: Border clashes enter second week

Amid the escalating violence, Cambodia moved to shut all crossings with its northern neighbour, a stark measure underscoring the gravity of the crisis. The human toll has been immense: villages emptied, families scattered, and a landscape once defined by commerce and culture now scarred by the echoes of artillery fire.

In a surprising turn, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that a ceasefire had been agreed to halt the deadly fighting, offering a glimmer of hope amid the turmoil. Yet, as the second week of clashes unfolds, the region remains on edge, with fears that further escalation could deepen the humanitarian and geopolitical crisis.

The shadow of history looms large over this conflict, as centuries-old border lines, colonial legacies, and nationalist fervour collide. The world watches as Thailand and Cambodia navigate the treacherous terrain of diplomacy, territorial pride, and the urgent need to protect their people from further suffering.