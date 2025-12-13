Thailand to continue military action until threats end, says prime minister

Thailand will press on with military operations until threats to its territory and people have fully ceased, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday, amid renewed fighting along the country’s border with Cambodia.

In a social media post, Anutin rejected comments by Donald Trump, who had earlier described a roadside bomb incident that caused multiple Thai military casualties as an “accident”. “It’s definitely not a roadside accident,” Anutin said, adding that Thailand’s response had already demonstrated the seriousness of the situation.

Thai media, citing military sources, reported that the Royal Thai Air Force deployed two F-16 fighter jets to strike targets along the Cambodian border. The operations followed escalating tensions after a series of clashes earlier this month.

Cambodia, meanwhile, urged Thailand to immediately halt what it described as attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure. Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said Thai aircraft had struck a hotel and two bridges at the Thmor Da checkpoint in Veal Veng district of Pursat province on Saturday morning.

Pheaktra accused Thai forces of expanding their offensive to residential villages and civilian targets, claiming that, as of Friday, at least 11 civilians had been killed and 59 injured. He added that fighting across five provinces had displaced nearly 90,000 families, affecting more than 300,000 people.