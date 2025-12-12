Cross-border fighting enters fifth day as Thailand seeks Trump’s intervention
Cambodia’s Defence Ministry dismissed as “fake news” Thai claims that it was using foreign mercenaries to operate suicide drones in the border clashes
Cross-border fighting between Cambodia and Thailand continued for a fifth consecutive day on Friday, with both sides trading accusations over renewed attacks along their contested frontier.
The escalation comes as Thailand’s caretaker Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, confirmed he is scheduled to speak with United States President Donald Trump in an attempt to de-escalate the conflict.
Cambodian outlet The Khmer Times reported that Thai forces launched fresh assaults in the early hours of Friday, targeting areas in three Cambodian provinces.
Shelling was reported in Ta Moan, Ta Kra Bei and Thmar Daun in Oddar Meanchey province, as well as Phnom Khaing and An Ses in Preah Vihear province. Additional strikes were said to have hit Prey Chan village and Boeung Trakuan in Banteay Meanchey. No new casualties were confirmed.
At least 20 people have been killed and nearly 200 injured across both countries since hostilities reignited on Monday, displacing an estimated 600,000 people on either side of the border. The flare-up follows the collapse of a peace agreement brokered by President Trump in October.
Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence issued a statement rejecting as “fake news” Thai military claims that it was deploying foreign mercenaries to operate suicide drones in cross-border attacks. The ministry also dismissed reports carried by Thai media alleging that it was preparing to fire Chinese-made PHL-03 long-range rockets, urging Thailand to “stop spreading false news” to justify escalating the use of force.
The dispute, which centres on long-standing territorial claims over a series of historic temples along the countries’ 800-km frontier, has seen both sides deploy artillery, tanks, fighter jets and drones.
The continued fighting has prompted renewed diplomatic engagement from Washington. President Trump said earlier this week that he believes he “can get them to stop fighting,” while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the administration is monitoring the situation “at the highest levels.”
Ahead of Trump’s expected call with Prime Minister Anutin, Thailand’s foreign ministry said its top diplomat, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday.
Rubio reportedly affirmed Washington’s readiness to help promote a peaceful settlement, while Sihasak reiterated Thailand’s stated commitment to dialogue, emphasising that “sustainable peace must be backed by genuine action.”
Domestically, Anutin’s surprise decision to dissolve parliament on Thursday, amid a breakdown in relations between his Thai Pride Party and the opposition People’s Party, has added political uncertainty to the unfolding crisis. Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the legislative deadlock left the government unable to advance key priorities.
Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed the dissolution, paving the way for early national elections, which must now take place within 45 to 60 days.
