Cross-border fighting enters fifth day as Thailand seeks Trump’s intervention

Cross-border fighting between Cambodia and Thailand continued for a fifth consecutive day on Friday, with both sides trading accusations over renewed attacks along their contested frontier.

The escalation comes as Thailand’s caretaker Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, confirmed he is scheduled to speak with United States President Donald Trump in an attempt to de-escalate the conflict.

Cambodian outlet The Khmer Times reported that Thai forces launched fresh assaults in the early hours of Friday, targeting areas in three Cambodian provinces.

Shelling was reported in Ta Moan, Ta Kra Bei and Thmar Daun in Oddar Meanchey province, as well as Phnom Khaing and An Ses in Preah Vihear province. Additional strikes were said to have hit Prey Chan village and Boeung Trakuan in Banteay Meanchey. No new casualties were confirmed.

At least 20 people have been killed and nearly 200 injured across both countries since hostilities reignited on Monday, displacing an estimated 600,000 people on either side of the border. The flare-up follows the collapse of a peace agreement brokered by President Trump in October.