DreamWorks Animation lays off 4% of employees amid rising costs, strikes

DreamWorks Animation has laid off 4 per cent of its workforce -- or about 70 employees -- amid rising production costs and strikes this year.

A company spokesperson told Deadline that DreamWorks Animation has reduced its workforce by approximately 70 positions.

“Roles affected were across corporate functions, feature, television and technology departments as part of an overall cost-reduction,” the company spokesperson added.

DreamWorks Animation has laid off staff because of a business downturn and increased costs.

Earlier this year, DreamWorks Animation and Netflix partnered for Orion and The Dark, an animated feature written by Charlie Kaufman that is set for release in 2024.