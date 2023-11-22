Dunki SRK’s lowest-budget film in 6 years, in profit zone even before release

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, has been made on a reported budget of a mere Rs 85 crore.

As per media reports, this makes Dunki SRK’s lowest-budget film in the last seven years, including Jab Harry Met Sejal, made on a budget of Rs 90 crore, Raees, on Rs 90-95 crore, Zero, on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, Pathaan made for Rs 240 crore and the most recent Jawan for Rs 300 crore.

However, it should be noted that the reported figure of Rs 85 crore doesn’t include the talent cost.

A media report states that the film's director Rajkumar Hirani is a cautious spender, and wrapped up the shoot in 75 days, of which SRK shot for 60 days. This pulls up Dunki in the profit zone even before its release.