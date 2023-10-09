SRK gets Y-plus security following death threats after success of Pathaan, Jawan

The success of Jawan and Pathaan has proven to be a double-edged sword for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has been receiving death threats following the blockbuster success of his recent films, to the point where has sought enhanced security cover from the state of Maharashtra.

SRK’s security has now been beefed up to Y-plus level. The actor asked for security after he received death threats following the success of his two films, which have breathed new life into the Hindi film industry by dint of their box-office earnings.

As per media reports, under the Y-plus category, SRK will receive 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle.

Y-plus security is usually provided by the state to those citizens who face a threat to their lives. In response to the state government's directive, the IG VIP security of Maharashtra scaled up the actor’s security for which he will have to pay and deposit a certain sum of money.