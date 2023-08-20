Lawrence Bishnoi has given contract to kill Salman Khan to brother Anmol Bishnoi: Sources

Sources within the Special Cell have claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has given the contract to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to his brother and fellow gangster, Anmol Bishnoi.

Sources said that Lawrence Bishnoi had planned three attempts to eliminate Salman Khan, but each attempt failed. These three operations, designed by Bishnoi to kill Salman Khan, were led by gangsters Sampat Nehra, Deepak, and Tinu.

“The trio failed in their mission. Subsequently, Lawrence Bishnoi decided to assign the task of killing Salman Khan to someone else, opting for his brother Anmol to execute the operation,” sources said.

The sources also revealed that Lawrence’s gang has started using Germany-made PS 30 pistols instead of the Turkish-made Zigana pistols. These pistols are procured at prices between Rs 8 and 10 lakh and the gang is receiving these weapons from foreign-based associates.

“Ranjit Dupla, based in the USA, is in contact with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Dupla was previously a Punjab-based gangster who fled to the USA and is now an international arms dealer. In 2017, Dupla was declared a proclaimed offender by the District Court of Faridkot in Punjab, in connection with an arms smuggling case,” the official said.