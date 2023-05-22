Salman Khan among top 10 targets of Lawrence Bishnoi, reveals NIA probe

Target 9: Gurpreet Sheikho, of Gondar Gang



Gurpreet Sheikho, the head of Gondar Gang was also on the radar of Lawrence. Gurpreet allegedly provided weapons to Masana for the murder of Amandeep.



Target 10: Bholu shooter, Sunny Lefti, Anil Lath



They all are alleged killers of Muddukhera. Lawrence wanted to kill them since they carried out the murder. All of them work for Kaushal Chaudhary's gang.



More sinister plots of Lawrence:



In 2021, the gangster sent his sharp shooters Shahrukh, Denny and Aman to stay in Mossewala's village. There, Jaggu Baghwanpuria and Sarpanch Mona assisted his shooters in their stay. Later, Lawrence was informed by the three shooters that they needed more help to execute the killing of Moosewala.



In the meantime, Lawrence had established contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.



Lawrence sent Rs 50 lakhs to Goldy Brar through Hawala, intending to secure assistance in executing Moosewala's murder.



Between 2018 and 2022, Lawrence sought help from his associate Rohit Chaudhary, a gangster based in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh.



He purchased 25 sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles and 9mm pistols, for Rs 2 crore from an arms supplier named Qurban Chaudhary, alias Shahzad.



Another gangster, Rohit assisted Lawrence in acquiring these weapons from Shahzad. The procured weapons were used in the murder of Moosewala.