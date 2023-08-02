Int'l arms trafficking network 'used' by Lawrence Bishnoi gang busted, 3 arrested

An international arms trafficking network, which was allegedly used by the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang to procure weapons used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was busted with the arrest of three men, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The arrested men were identified as Md. Ovais alias Shamshad (27), a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Afroz (25), and Mohammad Adnan Hussain Ansari (26), both residents of Hazrat Nizamuddin.

The Special cell of Delhi Police has recovered 12 semi-automatic pistols, including Zigana, Beretta, and Slovakian pistols, Nepal currency, a SIM card from Nepal, and a specialised iron box used for trafficking guns from the possession of the accused.