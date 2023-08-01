Who is gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who took credit for Sidhu Moosewala murder?

Sachin Bishnoi a.k.a Sachin Thappan, the main conspirator behind the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, hails from Punjab’s Fazilka and is a relative of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Sachin Bishnoi claimed responsibility for Subhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala's murder in a Facebook post two days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district.

Sachin Bishnoi was extradited to India from Azerbaijan on Tuesday, a Delhi Police official said.

The extradition was carried out after a team from Delhi Police's Special Cell traveled to Azerbaijan to complete the necessary legal procedures.