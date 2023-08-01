Moosewala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan

Sachin Bishnoi, who is accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was extradited to India from Azerbaijan on Tuesday, a Delhi Police official said.

The extradition was carried out after a team from Delhi Police's Special Cell traveled to Azerbaijan to complete the necessary legal procedures.

Sachin Bishnoi, who is the cousin of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is believed to be one of the main conspirator behind the murder of the Punjabi singer, which occurred in May of the previous year.