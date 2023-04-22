Eid with Shah Rukh, Salman: Superstars greet fans on festival

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Saturday greeted hundreds of fans gathered outsides their residences on the festival of Eid.



Dressed in a casuals, a white T-shirt and cargo pants, Shah Rukh waved at his fans from the raised platform constructed in the compound of his Bandra bungalow Mannat.



The "Pathaan" star greeted his admirers with folded hands and blew kisses as the crowd cheered in excitement.



"So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let's spread the love and may God's blessings be upon all of us Eid Mubarak," Shah Rukh, 57, tweeted alongside his pictures.