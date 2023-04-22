Eid in Bollywood: A time of celebration and tradition

Veteran actress Zarina Wahab doesn’t celebrate Eid at home , she says: “Because I am married into a Hindu family and there isn’t much happening during Eid in my own home. So I rush to my sister’s place during Eid. It’s the one time of the year when I indulge myself freely in the food that I like to cook for all my friends throughout the year.”

For Ghazal singer Talat Aziz Eid is a day of huge import. “Eid prayer in the mosque, then at home my wife makes sheer khurma and would have it first thing in the morning. When (classical vocalist) Sultan Khan Saheb was alive I would go to his house for Eid as he lived nearby and would have some tea and sheer khurma. Would also visit Khayyam Sahab. Rest Eid greetings would be attended on WhatsApp. We get a lot of greetings on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram these days. We try to acknowledge each one as best as we can. Then we go to Sanjay Khan and Zarine’s house for the Eid party they would have every year.”

The legendary Waheeda Rehman is not much into the Eid celebration any more. “The children have grown up. They’ve their own lives. It’s not like Christmas in the West where the entire family gathers to celebrate. That enthusiasm from earlier times is missing now.”

Mahesh Bhatt says: “Celebrations begin as soon as we spot the moon. Like every year we usher in Eid by playing Gali mein aaj chand nikla from my last directorial film Zakhm. I look forward to eating my Eid speciality, a uniquely designed vegetable biryani made specially for me by my neighbour. Do you know I keep all the Roza in the memory of my mother? I’ve been doing that since 1998 after her demise.”