Ethan Peck was overwhelmed when he heard about playing Spock

Talking about the potential of Spock to catalyse his evolution as a human being, Ethan further said, "It required me to grow in huge amounts as a person and as an actor. To be able to do all of that was very frightening back then because I knew that the role demanded to be done in a very deep and profound way. I still feel the pressure to this day, I would say that I'm a little less afraid of being fired this time (laughs)."



He also shared how the role overlaps with his inner subconscious, "I have struggled a lot with existential thoughts. I contemplate that a lot and not in a morbid way. It sends me down the path of idea and self-awareness and I believe that Spock is very much the same - a person who belongs to two worlds, Vulcan and the Rarth and shares a very different relationship with both of them."