'Euphoria' is HBO's second-most watched show after 'Game of Thrones'

'Euphoria' was once again the top title on HBO Max in the US for the seventh week in a row, as well as the top series for the week in both Latin America and Europe.



As 'Variety' exclusively reported February 1, 'Euphoria's per-episode-viewership average was already up nearly 100 per cent from its first season after airing just its first four episodes of the second season.



The show also hit a new series high when it aired opposite Super Bowl LVI on February 13.