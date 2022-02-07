Kapil Sharma not done yet: His show on Netflix presents a mellower version of his comedy show

The bigger surprise, and for a lot many more viewers than just yours truly, has been Kapil Sharma’s new show on Netflix, I Am Not Done Yet. I have been that typical stiff neck who watched snatches of The Kapil Sharma Show and decided to turn away from it forever. He might be sharp with his comic timing and quick-witted but I have found his brand of humour ranging from juvenile and asinine to downright sexist and crass.

I didn’t have much of an inkling of his offscreen escapades either. Like the fact that in 2016 he had tweeted to PM Narendra Modi complaining about the BMC: “I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5-year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @ narendramodi.” And followed it up with another tweet: “Ye hain aapke achche din (Are these the promised good days)?”

Sharma takes the controversy back to the personal, admits it was a drunk tweet. He claims that the outrage and abuse he received as a result had forced him to run away for a while to Maldives for which he had to fork out Rs. 9 lakh, more of a monetary burden than the total cost of his entire education.

Whether this is exaggerated or said in jest is not the point. What’s striking is the unlikely things Sharma manages to focus on—fake news and trolling and personal problems like alcoholism, depression and the untimely loss of his father, just when he was turning a friend for his children, from the role of the stentorian dad that he always played for them. Sharma is candid and sincere, talks about the personal issues in a light-hearted banter but doesn’t make a joke out of them.

Yes, there is the sprinkling of the trademark wife jokes but there’s something more on display—turning the personal into political and the political into personal. There is an attempt, however muffled and tangential, to speak truth to power. The sharpest of barbs are directed at the high and mighty be it Vijay Mallya and Nita Ambani or the PM. Sharma’s impersonation of Modi may not be as pitch perfect as the one regularly done these days by the mimicry artiste and comedian ShyamRangeela but the terror of the suddenness of Modi’s 8p.m. announcements is well captured, nonetheless.