'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney joins Dakota Johnson in 'Madame Web'

Plot details have been kept under wraps. In the comics, Madame Web is introduced as a blind clairvoyant mutant whose abilities prove to be greatly beneficial to Spider-Man and his fellow arachnid allies, like Spider-Woman. Given her condition, though, she's never battled villains herself.



'Madame Web', Sony's first modern comic book adaptation to feature a female in the headlining role, is one of the several Spider-Man related spinoffs in development.