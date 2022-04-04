Even an ‘extra’ is cast carefully these days: Sanjay Kapoor opens up about his character in 'Fame Game'

When director Karishma Kohli first met writer Sri Rao in New York over 10 years ago as the second assistant director on a project he was working on too, she did not know that they’d end up creating a huge show together for Netflix years down the line.

Talking about her latest directorial stint, The Fame Game, Kohli says, “I stayed in touch with Sri over the years, and when he came down here, I read the episodes and it blew my mind. It was beautifully written, a great story and I was dying to be a part of it.” And so, friendship and an interesting storyline made her take the leap of working on it.

For actor Sanjay Kapoor, the project was more interesting because he’d never played a character like Nikhil More before. He shares that the character wasn’t just a grey or complex one, but had so many different layers to it.

Says he, “He [the character] has a dysfunctional relationship with his son, his wife is having an affair, and with each episode, the various emotions being portrayed on screen keep evolving.” It didn’t matter that he was playing a negative character, because in the end, that character is redeemed too. Kapoor smiles, “The sincerity with which Nikhil accepts his son and speaks to his mother-in-law is so moving, and being a parent myself, the emotions just flowed in the moment.”