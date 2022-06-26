Fancy watching latest movie immersed in a bathtub with friends?

In the list of quirky things that GenZ and millennials do to avoid boredom on weekends, a new activity has come up. It’s called bathtub cinema, and it’s exactly what you’re imagining it to be. A big screen, several bathtubs, and people chilling in the water while watching their favourite movies.

Curated by Sunset Cinema Club, an “open-air events” company started by Sahil Kapoor, the bathtub cinema is exactly what Kapoor had set out to create, even when he didn’t know it at first. He switched from an engineering background to SCC because of his passion for creating experiences for himself and for others, says he.

When Kapoor first started this company in 2017, he did not realise there’d be such a huge market for the events he had in his mind. At the first screening he organised, he did not expect more than 50-60 people to register, but the show got sold out in two days. That gave him the courage to start the “Movies and Chill” festival that very same year.

Today, five years down the line, Kapoor proudly shares, “We are in five cities, have done events in more than 14 cities, and hundreds of screenings later, we still hold the same ambition.”

In May this year, Kapoor’s company even collaborated with the Institut français India (an institute of the Embassy of France in India), where they brought together French foods and French films, and especially curated both to give their audience a sneak peek into the French culture and cuisines. Kapoor says they wanted the event to be just as special and magical for the audience as it was for his company, since it was his first time partnering with an Embassy.