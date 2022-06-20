Yash Raj Films’ action spectacle Shamshera to release in IMAX

Yash Raj Films’ action entertainer Shamshera, starring superstar Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor will release in IMAX on July 22. The highly anticipated film is touted to be a never seen before visual extravaganza that is meant to deliver a big screen experience to audiences. Some of the other Hindi films that have released in IMAX before are all on-screen spectacles like Dhoom: 3, Bahubali 2, Padmaavat, to name a few.

“Shamshera is a visual experience that has been designed to treat audiences with a spectacle like never before. We are thrilled to release the film in IMAX, which will deliver the film’s visual extravaganza to audiences across the globe in the most immersive way. Shamshera is an entirely new concept for today’s audience, and, we feel, it is a visual delight given the uniqueness of the subject. When we set out to make this film, we were clear that Shamshera would be best enjoyed on the big screen and in IMAX. So, it’s really heartening to announce this development to cine-goers across the world,” says director Karan Malhotra.