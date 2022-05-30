Fans of Naga Chaitanya wanted more from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer

Despite the fact that this is the 'Majili' actor's maiden Bollywood project, Chaitanya isn't given much screen time in the trailer. We only see him in three or four shots. Chaitanya gets very little screen time in the trailer, which doesn't satisfy his fans.



On the other hand, some Tollywood fans believe Chaitanya's role in the Hindi remake of 'Forest Gump' is far more important than what is shown in the trailer, and thus advise his fans to hold off until the film is released.