Farewell episode of Kapil Sharma’s show to feature these two stars

The end is near. After five years of almost uninterrupted success, it is time to say goodbye to The Kapil Sharma Show. The final episode on June 5 will feature Kamal Haasan who will promote his new film Vikram on the show and Anil Kapoor whose Jug Jugg Jeeyo is set to release.

The two actors were scheduled to come on separate episodes. But then the end appeared sooner rather than later. And the channel Sony Entertainment had no option but to cram the two veterans in one show.