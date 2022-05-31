Farewell episode of Kapil Sharma’s show to feature these two stars
The final episode on June 5 will feature Kamal Haasan who will promote his new film 'Vikram' on the show and Anil Kapoor whose Jug Jugg Jeeyo is set to release soon
The end is near. After five years of almost uninterrupted success, it is time to say goodbye to The Kapil Sharma Show. The final episode on June 5 will feature Kamal Haasan who will promote his new film Vikram on the show and Anil Kapoor whose Jug Jugg Jeeyo is set to release.
The two actors were scheduled to come on separate episodes. But then the end appeared sooner rather than later. And the channel Sony Entertainment had no option but to cram the two veterans in one show.
Interestingly Anil Kapoor has done several Hindi remakes of Kamal Haasan starrers. His Eeshwar was a remake of the immortal Kamal Haasan starrer Swathi Muthyam about a mentally challenged man and his attempts to play a householder.
Kamal Haasan’s performance in the original is comparable with Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump. As for Anil in the remake, he seemed to mimic Raj Kapoor rather than emulate Kamal Haasan.
Priyadarshan‘s Viraasat featuring Anil Kapoor was another Kamal Haasan remake. Viraasat was originally Thevar Magan, memorable mainly for the towering confrontation sequences between Kamal Haasan and his real-life mentor Shivaji Ganesan. In the remake, Anil and Amrish Puri reprised the two roles. Not a bad attempt.
Then there was Anil Kapoor in David Dhawan’s Biwi No 1. Kamal Haasan did the original Tamil marital comedy Sathi Leelavathi as an extended cameo. The loud remake had Anil attempting to play the henpecked husband with lip-curling relish. Inept direction ruined the original’s impact.
Also Read: Nandita Das to direct Kapil Sharma
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines