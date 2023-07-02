5 iconic National Geographic covers as its print era winds down

As National Geographic magazine rolls out its final editions and withdraws its legacy from newsstands by 2024, the death knell only rings louder for their future. Although, as professed earlier the writing has always been on the wall, regarding Nat Geo’s shift to the digital space, leaving behind its magazine to a subscription-based model.

The last remaining 16 staff writers at Nat Geo magazine were finally shown the exit, with the editors saying that whatever writing is to be done for the magazine will be freelanced and/or done by them. Thus, as the formerly non-profit moves towards a more budget-friendly alternative, let's look at a couple of the magazine’s covers that defined photojournalism for generations.