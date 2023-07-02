No more National Geographic?!

Is this the beginning of the end... of the world of natural history, as we know it?

On Wednesday, June 28, in Washington DC, at the headquarters of the iconic National Geographic magazine, an era ended.

The last 19 of its staff writers were set free to return to the pool. Its modest-sized audio department, dealing in podcasts, was taken off life support. Those affected had been told the change was coming in April this year.

Henceforth, the magazine's writing needs will be taken care of by editors themselves or assigned to freelancers. And yes, according to an internal memo, this means it will go off the newsstands in 2024.

The Washington Post put it quite aptly in its article on the same day: 'Like one of the endangered species whose impending extinction it has chronicled, National Geographic magazine has been on a relentlessly downward path, struggling for vibrancy in an increasingly unforgiving ecosystem.'

That ecosystem is digital-forward — as noted by Professor David A. Garvin of the Harvard Business School, who actually developed a case study on the National Geographic's transformation for his 2011 class.