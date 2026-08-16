FDA notice to Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over Vimal Elaichi ad

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has turned its spotlight on a high-profile Vimal Elaichi advertisement, issuing show-cause notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over allegations that the campaign could amount to the indirect or surrogate promotion of prohibited pan masala and tobacco-related products.

The FDA’s Greater Mumbai division said the use of the words “VIMAL Elaichi” in the advertisement appeared to create a direct association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand and could potentially mislead consumers while indirectly promoting a prohibited product.

Describing the notice as a “final warning”, the regulator said the advertisement prima facie appeared to be misleading and potentially contrary to provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and regulations framed under it. The notice, issued on 11 August, gives the three actors 15 days to respond.

The FDA has directed the actors to immediately stop participating in or endorsing the Vimal Pan Masala/Elaichi campaign and remove the promotional material from their official social media accounts, websites and other digital platforms under their control.

They have also been told not to provide any further assistance in the broadcasting, publication, circulation or promotion of the advertisement in any form.

FDA questions brand identity

At the heart of the regulator’s concerns is whether Vimal Elaichi is genuinely an independent product or whether it functions as a surrogate or brand-extension vehicle for Vimal pan masala or tobacco-related products.

The FDA has asked the actors to submit documentary evidence establishing whether the elaichi product is independently available in the market. They have also been asked to provide details of the due diligence carried out by them or their agencies before agreeing to the campaign.