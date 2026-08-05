Maha FDA bans artificial paneer, analogue cheese for a year

In a sweeping move to protect consumers from food fraud, Maharashtra has launched a major crackdown on artificial paneer, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposing a statewide one-year ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, distribution and transportation of analogue or non-dairy paneer.

The decisive action, notified through a gazette order on Tuesday, marks one of the strongest regulatory measures against adulterated dairy products in the state. The order has been issued under the powers granted by the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006.

Led by FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the crackdown aims to curb the growing presence of synthetic paneer in restaurants, hotels, catering services and eateries across Maharashtra. The move follows repeated concerns raised in the state Legislative Assembly by BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute over the rising circulation of imitation dairy products.

Welcoming the decision, Pachpute said the notification would strengthen efforts to protect public health and shield consumers from deceptive food practices. He said FDA teams across Maharashtra would carry out surprise inspections of food establishments, suppliers and catering units, with violators facing penalties, confiscation of products and legal action.