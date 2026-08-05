Maha FDA bans artificial paneer, analogue cheese for a year
Crackdown targets synthetic paneer in Maharashtra’s eateries, hotels and catering units
In a sweeping move to protect consumers from food fraud, Maharashtra has launched a major crackdown on artificial paneer, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposing a statewide one-year ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, distribution and transportation of analogue or non-dairy paneer.
The decisive action, notified through a gazette order on Tuesday, marks one of the strongest regulatory measures against adulterated dairy products in the state. The order has been issued under the powers granted by the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006.
Led by FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the crackdown aims to curb the growing presence of synthetic paneer in restaurants, hotels, catering services and eateries across Maharashtra. The move follows repeated concerns raised in the state Legislative Assembly by BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute over the rising circulation of imitation dairy products.
Welcoming the decision, Pachpute said the notification would strengthen efforts to protect public health and shield consumers from deceptive food practices. He said FDA teams across Maharashtra would carry out surprise inspections of food establishments, suppliers and catering units, with violators facing penalties, confiscation of products and legal action.
Under the new directive, all forms of processing, packing, wholesale and retail sale of non-dairy paneer have been prohibited across the state. Hotels, restaurants, cloud kitchens, caterers and local food outlets have been barred from using, preparing or serving artificial paneer as a substitute for genuine dairy paneer.
The FDA has classified the practice of selling synthetic paneer in the name of real dairy paneer as an unfair trade practice under the FSS Act. Manufacturers of genuine paneer and chhana have also been instructed to strictly follow labelling and display regulations, while untraceable loose paneer without proper identification, invoices or packaging will face action.
The crackdown comes after extensive surveillance revealed widespread quality concerns. Between April 2025 and March 2026, the FDA analysed 308 paneer and dairy analogue samples, of which 109 failed to meet prescribed standards. While 79 samples were found to be sub-standard, 30 were declared unsafe.
Laboratory tests indicated that several samples had natural milk fat replaced with cheaper vegetable oils and non-dairy fats, raising concerns over both quality and consumer deception.
The FDA noted that artificial paneer lacks the nutritional value of genuine dairy paneer, particularly its protein content, posing a concern for consumers who depend on paneer as a key source of nutrition.
After months of monitoring, awareness campaigns and repeated warnings failed to stop the practice, authorities said the statewide ban became necessary to safeguard consumers and restore trust in dairy products.
With IANS inputs