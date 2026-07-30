‘Be realistic, we’re in India’: Bombay HC quashes suspension of hotel licence by FDA over hygiene

The Bombay High Court has quashed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) order suspending the food licence of a four-star hotel in Navi Mumbai, observing that authorities must adopt a realistic approach while enforcing food safety norms.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, while granting relief to Park Inn by Radisson, noted that the suspension was based on the presence of two small insects despite the hotel securing a 95% compliance score during inspection.

"We are in India. We have to take a realistic stand," the bench observed on Wednesday, adding that the "solitary finding regarding the presence of two insects", viewed against the hotel's otherwise satisfactory compliance with hygiene, maintenance and operational standards, did not warrant the extreme step of suspending its licence.

The Maharashtra FDA had suspended the hotel's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence on July 3, a day after conducting a surprise inspection. It cited serious lapses in hygiene, sanitation, food storage and food handling practices.

Challenging the order, the hotel argued before the High Court that the suspension was arbitrary, drastic and disproportionate.

During the hearing, Government Pleader Neha Bhide defended the FDA's action, contending that there could be no compromise on food safety.