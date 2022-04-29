Film review: Runway 34: Bumpy flight

Credit is certainly due to Rakul for still managing to salvage the badly written character with her interpretation of it, even as Devgn, in the so-called author-backed role, continues with his characteristic deadpan act to signify intensity. But the depth and gravitas, am afraid, remain more pretend than real.

It’s when the film (and the flight) land miraculously on ground and investigation into the incident begins in the hands of lawyer Narayan Vedant (Amitabh Bachchan) that things come totally undone with. The captain is grilled for his questionable decisions which could have put the lives of the 150 on board in danger and verbosity begins to get the better of the tension as the midair thriller turns into a pointless courtroom drama that lacks layers and nuances, any worthwhile arguments or moral complexities.

Eventually it all boils down to expectations and perspectives. Is the glass half full or half empty? In the season of loud but tone deaf, macho actioners I was prepared for another hare-brained film. Runway 34 may not have come shining particularly bright but didn’t agitate or irritate violently either. One wishes that with some artistic ambition and imagination it had gathered better speed and altitude. Alas, it seems in more of a hurry to touch down and land than keep soaring high.