Film shooting resumes in Kashmir six months after Pahalgam terror attack

In news that brings cheer for Kashmir’s battered tourism industry, film shootings have resumed in the Valley — six months after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April that left 26 people dead and dealt a severe blow to local tourism.

The crew of a Telugu-language film has begun shooting at a tourist resort in Pahalgam, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The comedy is being directed by Vimal Krishna, known for films such as Jessie and Ladies & Gentleman.

Speaking to reporters, Krishna said Kashmir is “totally safe” for visitors and film crews. “I want to thank every Kashmiri. We are the first people to come here for shooting. I can say that it is 100 per cent safe. We feel totally safe. I hope in the coming days, more tourists come here,” he said.

The filmmaker added that he had been seeking a scenic backdrop for his project and found it in the Valley. “I thought, why not Kashmir? Right now, it is completely safe. We came for a recce in July and did not find any problem. We have been treated very well by the government, the security forces and especially locals, who have treated us like their family members,” he said.

Krishna’s statement comes as a morale boost for tour operators and hoteliers in the region, who had reported mass cancellations following the April attack, one of the deadliest incidents in recent years.