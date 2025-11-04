Film shooting resumes in Kashmir six months after Pahalgam terror attack
The crew of a Telugu film has begun shooting at a tourist resort in Anantnag district
In news that brings cheer for Kashmir’s battered tourism industry, film shootings have resumed in the Valley — six months after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April that left 26 people dead and dealt a severe blow to local tourism.
The crew of a Telugu-language film has begun shooting at a tourist resort in Pahalgam, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The comedy is being directed by Vimal Krishna, known for films such as Jessie and Ladies & Gentleman.
Speaking to reporters, Krishna said Kashmir is “totally safe” for visitors and film crews. “I want to thank every Kashmiri. We are the first people to come here for shooting. I can say that it is 100 per cent safe. We feel totally safe. I hope in the coming days, more tourists come here,” he said.
The filmmaker added that he had been seeking a scenic backdrop for his project and found it in the Valley. “I thought, why not Kashmir? Right now, it is completely safe. We came for a recce in July and did not find any problem. We have been treated very well by the government, the security forces and especially locals, who have treated us like their family members,” he said.
Krishna’s statement comes as a morale boost for tour operators and hoteliers in the region, who had reported mass cancellations following the April attack, one of the deadliest incidents in recent years.
Pahalgam — often described as the gateway to the Amarnath Yatra and a favoured spot for both Indian and foreign tourists — saw nearly a 40 per cent dip in visitor footfall between May and July, according to local tourism bodies.
The revival of film shoots is especially symbolic for Kashmir, once celebrated as Bollywood’s 'paradise on Earth'. From the 1960s through the early 1980s, the Valley featured in dozens of Hindi blockbusters — from Kashmir Ki Kali and Jab Jab Phool Khile to Kabhi Kabhie and Silsila — drawing thousands of tourists who came to see the meadows, lakes, and mountain vistas immortalised on screen.
However, decades of militancy and sporadic violence drove the film industry away, with most productions shifting to safer locations such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Switzerland. The revival of on-location shooting in recent years had been a point of pride for both the Union Territory administration and local businesses, until the April attack rekindled fears and disrupted that fragile recovery.
Tourism officials say that the return of film crews could help restore confidence among potential visitors. “Cinema has always been a soft ambassador for Kashmir,” said an official from the department of tourism. “When a film unit works here safely, it sends a powerful message that normal life continues in the Valley.”
After completing the Pahalgam schedule, Krishna’s crew will move to Srinagar, marking one of the first multi-location shoots in the region since the attack.
With PTI inputs
