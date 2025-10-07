Fresh snowfall hits Kashmir’s tourist spots as plains experience heavy rains
Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Aru Valley, Chandanwari, and Kokernag were among the areas that recorded fresh snow
Fresh snowfall swept across several popular tourist destinations and higher reaches of Kashmir on Tuesday, 7 October, while the plains experienced persistent rainfall, officials reported. The wet weather has caused a sharp decline in daytime temperatures throughout the valley.
Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Aru Valley, Chandanwari, and Kokernag were among the areas that recorded fresh snow. Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal Road in Shopian district, and Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh national highway also received snow, prompting the authorities to close these routes temporarily.
Other higher-altitude locations reporting snowfall included Sinthan Top in Anantnag, Affarwat in Gulmarg, and Razdan Pass in the Gurez Valley. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall was observed in the plains, including Srinagar city.
The unusual weather has led to a significant drop in daytime temperatures across the valley. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, a sharp decline from the usual 25.5 degrees Celsius for this time of year.
The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in the plains, along with light snowfall in higher regions, continuing until Tuesday afternoon. Weather conditions are expected to improve gradually thereafter.
Travelers and locals are advised to exercise caution while commuting in the affected areas, particularly in snowbound mountain passes and high-altitude roads.
This latest spell of wet and cold weather adds to the early winter chill gripping the region, affecting daily life and travel plans across Kashmir.
With agency inputs
