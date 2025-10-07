Fresh snowfall hits Kashmir’s tourist spots as plains experience heavy rains

Fresh snowfall swept across several popular tourist destinations and higher reaches of Kashmir on Tuesday, 7 October, while the plains experienced persistent rainfall, officials reported. The wet weather has caused a sharp decline in daytime temperatures throughout the valley.

Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Aru Valley, Chandanwari, and Kokernag were among the areas that recorded fresh snow. Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal Road in Shopian district, and Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh national highway also received snow, prompting the authorities to close these routes temporarily.

Other higher-altitude locations reporting snowfall included Sinthan Top in Anantnag, Affarwat in Gulmarg, and Razdan Pass in the Gurez Valley. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall was observed in the plains, including Srinagar city.