Films made or unmade by scripts, says Boman Irani, elated at the success of his writing workshop

Actor Boman Irani recently celebrated the third anniversaries of his production house Irani Movietone and his screenplay writing workshop Spiral Bound. When he started these ventures, the idea was to translate his love for films and writing into something that nurtures and inspires younger writers.

“Having been in the business for so long, I wanted to make my own movie. But the fact remained that to make a good movie, you need to have a good script.”

Irani has often emphasised the importance of a good script. It doesn’t matter if your film is starring the biggest actors, he says, if your script doesn’t have substance, people won’t remember it. “Imagine if Virus talked the way he did, but the movie was bad. People wouldn’t have understood what he was doing. Good writing makes good cinematographers, good directors and good actors.”

The significance of writing has increased all the more since the emergence of OTT platforms, feels Irani. One can just switch off the platform and the apps if they don’t relate to the characters or the performance is bad. OTT isn’t like theatres where you sit through the whole movie because you paid for the ticket, points out the actor. “That’s the reason why even for a James Bond flick, the best writers are now hired.”