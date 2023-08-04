Freddie Mercury treasure trove on show before auction

"I like to be surrounded by splendid things," Freddie Mercury, the legendary frontman of rock band Queen, once said.

Now, a months-long public exhibition titled "Freddie Mercury: A World of his Own," hosted by London auction house Sotheby's, allows visitors to explore the collected curios that filled "the public and private realm of a global icon."

In addition to being a world-renowned rock superstar, Mercury was an eclectic collector of art, fashion, furniture and jewels that were gathered over decades.