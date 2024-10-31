From Amitabh to SRK, stars who ruled the Diwali box office

This year, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali, generating significant excitement among audiences about the clash between the two films.

However, while audiences are considering the box-office potential of both films, it's worth noting that there was a time when Amitabh Bachchan was the undisputed king of the Diwali box-office.

Interestingly, Big B has delivered numerous films during Diwali, many of which have been massive successes. His film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar proved a blockbuster during the Diwali season. The film featured stars like Rekha, Vinod Khanna, and Rakhee and was directed by Prakash Mehra. Released in 1978, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was the highest-grossing film of that year, and the third highest-grossing Indian film after Sholay and Bobby.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 1.3 crore and earned Rs 9 crore at the box office, collecting a worldwide total of Rs 22 crore. The film won several Filmfare Awards and held its record for seven years until Amitabh himself broke it.