From Amitabh to SRK, stars who ruled the Diwali box office
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' created a Diwali box-office record which took Shah Rukh Khan 17 years to break
This year, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali, generating significant excitement among audiences about the clash between the two films.
However, while audiences are considering the box-office potential of both films, it's worth noting that there was a time when Amitabh Bachchan was the undisputed king of the Diwali box-office.
Interestingly, Big B has delivered numerous films during Diwali, many of which have been massive successes. His film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar proved a blockbuster during the Diwali season. The film featured stars like Rekha, Vinod Khanna, and Rakhee and was directed by Prakash Mehra. Released in 1978, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was the highest-grossing film of that year, and the third highest-grossing Indian film after Sholay and Bobby.
Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 1.3 crore and earned Rs 9 crore at the box office, collecting a worldwide total of Rs 22 crore. The film won several Filmfare Awards and held its record for seven years until Amitabh himself broke it.
In 1985, Mard was released, which became the highest-grossing film during Diwali after Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Mard was produced on a modest budget of just Rs 1 crore and went on to earn an impressive Rs 8 crore at the box office.
Seventeen years after Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Shah Rukh Khan shattered this record with his iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which became the highest-grossing film released during Diwali, surpassing Mard.
This Diwali, Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated cop drama Singham Again is set to go head-to-head with T-Series' horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office on 1 November. Singham Again features an impressive cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.
In contrast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee, showcases a talented lineup with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra.
